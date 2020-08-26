Bombay Meri Jaan concept store.

A walk down a street in Bombay.

Studio Bipolar designed the concept for the authentic street food brand Bombay Meri Jaan.

The concept used influences from typical Bombay architecture, from the chawls to the parsi Iranian cafes. The menu consists of fresh organic ingredients used to create typical Bombay Street food dishes.

Forging an experience through visual language

The idea was to give the customer a full blown Mumbaiyya experience, from the minute the stepped in till the time they tasted the first morsel of paav.

Studio Bipolar was inspired from Bombay architecture. A mix of colonial influences mixed with vernacular architecture with accents of art deco for good measure.

A modern twist

Minimal furniture has been used to give a modern twist to an otherwise typically Bombay experience.

Bollywood posters grace the wall and mario Miranda-esque murals provide a backdrop to pleasant conversation between visitors !

Design concept: Studio Bipolar

Area : 300 sqft

Services : architecture , interior design, furniture selection

Location : sec 30 gurgaon