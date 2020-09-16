AND.G Concept Store – Homogeneity in Diversity & Emotional Symbiosis

‘No man is an island, entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main’ – John Donne

DAS Lab designs AND.G boutique in the Chinese town of Shijiazhuang.

The multi-brand shop, called AND.G, is a platform for shoppers to discover new inspiring fashion brands, set in a space with sleek laboratory-esque interiors.

The whole space is regarded as a medium for brands to gather and analyze the essence, trying to find commonalities among contradictions. Eschewing fixed circulation for a more explorative layout, the designers hope to ‘inspire the customers to have an in-depth dialogue with brands out of intuition. They devised an abstract, flat grid system, brand ‘points’ are linked up to form a unified plane by which to organize the merchandise.

DAS Lab employed a visually striking material palette of sandblasted stainless steel, terrazzo, blue glass, Diatom ooze, volcanic rock and wood-grain cement board to create the signature look.

Geometric furniture and fixtures outfit the interiors, which would be monochromatic in silver tones were it not for bold blue paneling which serves to highlight key areas.

The chosen design elements are not just a pursuit of ‘visual performance’, but also a means for brands to connect with space and the retailer to convey a coherent aesthetic message to AND.G’s audience.

The purpose of re-examining the effects of contrast, integration, vagueness, and concentration that materials generated in the space, is not merely to pursue visual performance, but more importantly, to further bridge brands with art through creating a diverse yet homogeneous emotional context

AND.G Concept store

Location The Mixc, Shijiazhuang

Interior & Installation design DAS Lab

Principal designer Li Jingze

Designer Ivy Wu

Area 180 sqm

Photos courtesy Shao Feng

