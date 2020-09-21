SHEFALI Boutique Vadodara Gujarat, India.

Manoj Patel Design Studio used traditional and scrap materials to transform the Shefali women’s retail studio in Vadodara, Gujarat, India, into a unique and colorful boutique.

A palette of varied recycled and mounted materials were used in new ways to add to the energy of the young boutique owner while celebrating the uniqueness of the particular space.

The 32,5 sqm boutique combines two rooms together across in graphics and material frames, giving different perspective when viewed from any edge. As a cost-effective and environmentally responsive project, making use of various scrap materials was ideal for designing and cladding optical interior surfaces for a pleasing ambience.

For the project, materials were chosen in a palette of contrasting tones: waste clay roof tiles, waste beer bottles, damaged flooring tiles, recycled window shutters, unused sample tiles, waste metal rings and mirror clad. At the same time, the quality of these materials provides longevity with aesthetics.

One’s attention is captured through, the entrance gateway that wraps in two dark contrasting colors with random pattern of mosaic bubbles leading to the central display area.

Reusing of waste clay tile pieces adds texture with some dramatic effect resembling the floor and ceiling interiors. Custom made earthy textured patterns on varied walls, refers to Indian saree palav, ornamental toran boosts the boutique with illusion of lights.

One of the hanging areas depicts an accent wall backdrop executed by reclaiming glass bottles reflects necklace. Assigning a new function to reused shutter windows in monochrome theme adds an element of displaying inside the material selection area.

Old seating is altered into new outlook by reclaiming the fabrics available from the fashion designer. Giving a unique yet traditional touch recycling of old table legs as door handle and central hanging connecting in thin metal pipes. The geometry of circular rings overlaps one another forming floral hook ends for hanging.

The arrangement of two mirrors placed asymmetrically creates an opportunity for two persons to access them simultaneously for viewing.

Client Shefali’s Studio

Architect Manoj Patel Design Studio

Design Team Ar. Manoj Patel, Shivani Tamboli, Aishwarya Gupte, Sonu, Devanshi and Manali Clay Cladding Tarachand Prajapati

Area 32,5 sqm

Location Vadodara, Gujarat, India

Photos courtesy Tejas Shah photography

Nestled in Vadodara, Gujarat, India, Architect Manoj Patel is a degree holder in architecture, graduated from D.C Patel School of Architecture ( A.P.I.E.D ), Vallabh- Vidhyanagar, Gujarat, in 2012. He has also pursued post-graduation in Climate Change and Sustainable Development in 2014 from CEPT University, Ahmadabad, Gujarat, India.He has always been keen about climate responsive architecture, which and where has always reflected in his academic portfolio.

