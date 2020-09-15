THE SWEET Cocktail Bar in Abu Dhabi.

Designed by Ukrainian architecture firm KSh Design Bureau, The Sweet Cocktail Bar is a dessert cafe and cocktail bar concept in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The facility is located on the ground floor and it has access to a fairly private courtyard with a large swimming pool and vegetation.

The main goal is to work as a dessert cafe during the day and continue to work as a cocktail bar at night, while the space should be modern, but sweet and spicy like an oriental dessert.

The layout used smooth forms, the effect of which was reinforced by the soft bends of the ceilings, like a toffee drowning in ice cream.

The lighting is designed to resemble frozen caramel rings on top of a dessert. To supplement the whole composition there are large dried Ekibans, which create the very spicy mood of desserts (toffee, caramel, cinnamon) in association with materials, textures, colors and décors..

The Sweet Cocktail Bar

Location Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Architecture firm KSh Design Bureau

Principal architect Konstantin Sharlykov

Design team Konstantin Sharlykov, Kay Lu

Area 280 sqm



