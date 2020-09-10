Tongrentang – Zhima Health Offline Experience Store

Tongrentang Zhima Health has created a complex functional system of healthy diet+medical center+health examination+social entertainment.

The designer Wang Yong has applied a large area of contrasting materials as solid wood and brass in the store. From the ground floor to upstairs, Zhima Health Concept Store has four themes as inquiry, food, convalescence and cure.

In the “Food” themed space on the ground floor of the zero store, the health recipes solutions can be offered in one stop. Here, the food, wine, Chinese and Western tea and baking areas are distributed in the two thousand sqm space.

In the ancient diet dining hall enclosed by the dark gray bar, well-known chefs have developed various secret palace nourishing diets according to the four seasons. Whether tasting a cup of health coffee or drinking wine is the best solution to unfold the recipe.

From the hot soup in spring to a bowl of cured chicken and mushrooms in winter, Zhima Health has covered the recipes all year round. 16,800 medicine boxes are arrayed to cover the 2000 sqm ceiling on the ground floor in a waved and extending way. After gathering all the herbs, the medicine boxes will be hung up high, and the era of changing lifestyle with meals is officially opened.

On the second floor in the zero store the functional areas such as the body examination of “Inquiry” space and the sub-health management and physical therapy of “Convalescence” space are arranged in order by Tongrentang.

In the sub-health solution corridor, through health data monitoring and tracking, a full set of solutions can be directly customized from diet to health care sports for sub-health. The leisure cultural and creative space near the long corridor extends the use of terrazzo and old solid wood.

In the third floor themed with “Cure”, the ancient medical hall full of medicine cabinets has been transformed into an open, comfortable and professional modern medical center through contemporary design techniques.

Constructor Beijing Tongrentang Health

Address No. 39 Simiao Road, Daxing Pharmaceutical Production Base, Beijing, China

Design Company Beijing Wuxiang Space Architecture Design (WUUX)

Chief Designer Wang Yong

Design team Tan Wei, Zhu Chenxu, Zhang Guiying, Jia Zhiyong, Yu Yue

On-site Management Peng Shanxiang, Lu Zhengkun, Chen Yixuan

Area 5000 sqm

Photos courtesy IN VIEW

Lighting Design Beijing Yingzhuo Lighting Design

Lighting Consultant Fuzhou Maiguang Lighting Service Provider

Display Consultant Wuxiang Construction

Furniture Brand Camerich, Maxmarko

Brand Consultant B+P

Founded in 2015 by Wang Yong, Wuxiang Space Architecture Design (WUUX ) is a design practice based in Beijing, China. The company’s service covers environmental art design, architecture, interior design, soft decoration and space art consultant. It is committed to the design fields of commercial real estate, hotels and resorts, high-end clubs, corporate space customization, retail experience stores and other interior projects. According to the client’s project characteristics, it provides integrated services from architectural planning, landscape design, interior design, lighting design to soft decoration design to ensure that the design concept is consistently implemented. Since its foundation, it has established strategic partnerships with giant groups as Vanke Group, Longfor Group, Greentown Group, Poly Real Estate, Tongrentang Health and other brands. WUUX focuses on the temperature sense in space and it pays attention to the purpose behind design. Starting with a mufti-dimensional perspective of regional humanities, business models, and customer groups, the team offers solutions with dialectical thinking. The long-term and stable cooperation with excellent teams enables WUUX to have a discerning discernment and control in the industry. It has been exploring the deep value and sustainability of project and maximizing the value and benefits in project through multidimensional understanding.