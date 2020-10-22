FOPE opens its first boutique in Asia.

FOPE has launched the first-ever flagship boutique in Asia and has picked Kuala Lumpur as the ideal shopping destination.

The brand new space consists in a shared project with long-time partner SUEN, which has been the exclusive jeweller for FOPE in Malaysia for the past decade.

During these years, the brand’s style of everyday contemporary luxury has proven to be a favourite amongst discerning Malaysian clientele and a revamp of SUEN’s showroom has provided the perfect opportunity to make the FOPE presence more prominent.

The creation of the boutique saw the collaboration of two Italian companies, ASA Studio Albanese and the Zordan Group, for the design and installation.

www.fope.com