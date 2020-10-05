FRED PERRY monobrand store in Milan.

Rizlly designs Fred Perry’s latest boutique store in Milan, melding the brand’s British heritage into the historical Ticinese District of Milan.

The Fred Perry Milan store is one of the latest additions in the long-standing collaboration between the iconic British laurel brand and Rizlly.

After 4 years of implementing and executing their store concepts, Fred Perry required an updated concept which they could roll out through all their hierarchy of store locations around the world.

Rizlly was awarded the project to design and produce 4 levels of concepts which would highlight the brand in a more luxurious position, producing and installing the new concept in 12 store locations in the first 3 months.

The store design had to be flexible enough to allow for local restrictions in certain locations, as well as varying heights, material specifications and fire rating requirements. Rizlly introduced new attractive materials and premium finishes throughout the concept, combined with LED illumination and smart storage solutions.

Each Fred Perry store was used to progressively develop the retail brand by cultivating a consistent visual approach using bespoke finishes, artworks and archival galleries that add an authentic, individual character to each store. These bespoke elements are designed in close cooperation with Fred Perry directors, while respecting the local architectural and historical heritage of each location.

Rizlly fitted the Fred Perry Milan store with clothing rails and bespoke units to display the brand’s collections, collaborations and its archival gallery, whilst a backlit polycarbonate wall featuring the brand’s signature laurel wreath works to separate the open plan shop floor with back of house functions, and compliments the long floorplan of the historical building.

Rizlly has now implemented the new Fred Perry concept into multiple store locations and showrooms across America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Fred Perry Boutique Store Milan

Design Rizlly

Collaborators SOCREP Srl

Photos courtesy Luca Ava

by