Stories Designed for Consumers signs the H&H flagship store in Hanoi.

H&H, Vietnamese brand specialized in cellular and natural-based cosmetics, inaugurates its first flagship store of 340 sqm created by the French Parisian retail consulting and design office Stories Designed for Consumers.

The brand, created in Hanoi in 2015 by the business woman Thanh Hang, a famed beauty consultant for the Miss Vietnam contest and President of the group Thanh Hang Company, is holding out the prospect of making accessible all the benefits of the cellular regeneration by the sale of its products and healthcare.

Stories Design developed an identity mirroring the new values of the brand of femininity, elegance and sweetness, using natural colors suggesting various skin-tone shades. The new architectural concept of a store and spa were designed as a “cocoon” with delicate and containing curves and reverse curves, bearing the brand’s promise of discoveries and interesting products.

The concept and the new flagship store are organized as a department store with two central tables, which allow the staging of the brand’s offer and facilitates the discovery, interaction the experimentation with products. The tables engage a new discussion between consumers, advisors and products, in order to create a new global beauty routine.

On both sides of the brunch tables, the walls are interspersed of brand capsules displaying products. The capsules have been designed to allows to welcome various widths and depths of range in a modular way.

A new curve welcomes clients into a confidential lounge and advice hub in collaboration with the parent brand BeautyMedi.

The new design will serve as the figurehead of the brand’s strategy and its network of seven stores, as well as digital sales points.

Stories Designed for Consumers , retail consulting and design office, accompanies brands in their retail strategies (thinking stories) and in the creation of customers experiences (doing stories). The office pilots since 2008 various projects in Asia (China, Vietnam and Philippines).

by