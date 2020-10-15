SUPERFACES PREVIEW: all the latest surface trends in Rimini.

The only in-person event of the year in Italy devoted to innovative surfaces will be held at the Italian Exhibition Group’s Rimini expo centre from 19 to 21 November with an expanded range of services for exhibitors and visitors.null

From 19 to 21 November 2020, the latest trends in furnishing surfaces will be showcased at Superfaces Preview, a hybrid event organised by the IEG EXHIBITION GROUP which will offer a preview of the eponymous show to be held in 2021.

Aimed at an audience of architects, retailers, distributors and contractors, the event will provide a comprehensive overview of the world of aesthetic and product innovations for all surface covering materials, with a special focus on trends driven by the current situation.

The exhibition Skins & Faces will be the creative hub of the event, where companies will be able to present their latest materials as part of an original exhibition concept. With its focus on aesthetics and Innovation, the new immersive format will enable visitors to explore the world of surfaces, including aesthetic, technological and technical aspects, in display areas that maximise the visibility of companies and their most innovative products.

SUPERFACES is intended as a marketplace for resilient surfaces, vinyl, resin and concrete, wood and natural fibres, and in general all latest-generation solutions produced using innovative processes or new combinations of materials.

The exhibition’s programme will also feature meetings, workshops and events held inside the Digital Arena. Visitors will be able to attend in-person thanks to suitably spaced seating in full compliance with regulations, and the events will also be live-streamed to enable viewers to connect remotely. There will also be an area reserved for exhibitors, who will be able to use the space for company presentations.

Through this innovative integrated digital approach, Superfaces will provide an all-round picture of the sector using a range of complementary tools. The formula will focus on in-person meetings and will give visitors the opportunity to get a first-hand view of the materials on display, while at the same time disseminating content through digital channels.

The show’s organiser, IEG – Italian Exhibition Group, resumed the planning of on-site events in September with the adoption of the safety protocol contained in the #safebusiness plan drawn up in May by the working table between the exhibition company and its subsidiaries, technicians and international professionals.



Superfaces aims to showcase innovative and concrete solutions for a sector that is increasingly focused on the concept of the home as a comfort zone.

www.superfaces.it