Avon opens Studio 1886 in Los Angeles.

Avon open its first in-person, completely immersive experience center called Studio 1886, paying homage to the year the leading social selling beauty company was founded.

Studio 1886 is located at 515 Shatto Place in the vibrant Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles. The grand opening will include the implementation of extensive in-store processes and training to ensure a safe environment for all guests.

Get ready to see Avon in a new way. The 19,000 square-foot space with two floors will be a playground for beauty lovers and will showcase all of Avon’s best-selling collections including ANEW, Skin So Soft, CHI Haircare, The Face Shop, belif and more. Guests can experience all of Avon’s favorites as well as the latest innovations in skincare, color cosmetics, fragrance and personal care.

To ensure a safe space for all guests, the Studio will be thoroughly cleaned before opening and will have increased cleanings and regular disinfecting throughout each day. There will also be a limited number of customers who can enter at any given time and social distancing guidelines will be followed. All testers will be for display only and sampling will be limited to prepackaged samples. Hand sanitizer will be available for use throughout the space and services such as makeovers, skin treatments and in-studio classes will be suspended at this time.

Created for today’s beauty consumers, Studio 1886 will elevate the Avon experience like never before. It will be accessible to both Representatives and the community where they can learn, play, train and rediscover the beauty of Avon. Guests will be welcomed into the Avon family the minute they enter the lobby and showroom. Get ready for a fun, multisensory experience where a world of discovery ignites your imagination and creativity.

Key elements include a Make Up Bar where visitors can immerse themselves in Avon color and see full shade ranges. Avon’s new digital catalog with AR makeup will also be accessible where guests can virtually try on makeup and get shade matched with foundation, eyeshadow, blush and lip colors. The Skincare Zone will be an area to learn about the latest in skincare innovation and find the best products to transform your skin and empower confidence. The Break and Lounge Area are the perfect spots to spend some time networking and chatting about the latest beauty news while utilizing the best in class technology.

In addition to products, Studio 1886 will provide a hub of community engagement for learning and education. Avon Representatives and customers will have direct access to Avon’s top educators for skincare, color, personal care and more. Carefully crafted training sessions and events will be offered regularly and will be designed to elevate knowledge from tips and tricks to choosing the best products for your personal skin concerns. Representatives will learn how to consult with customers, provide solutions and overall build their Avon businesses.

www.studio1886.com