A new marble effect texture joins the MARMI MAXIMUM collection by Fiandre.

Invisible is the new Marmi Maximum surface dominated by a pure white background traversed by a web of gray veins, from thick to fine, mottled with golden accents.

Particularly suited to fine environments characterized by luxury and elegance, this surface gives a touch of exclusivity to any setting, domestic or otherwise. The two finishes available, polished and semi-polished, further enhance the beauty of the texture, which instantly catches the eye for its attention to detail and extraordinary realism.

The large 300×150 cm tile format and sub-formats offer architects and interior designers creative freedom in different types of projects: from the cladding for external facades, either fixed or ventilated, to interior cladding and floors, as well as the creation of tailor-made furnishings and architectural elements. But the flexibility of Fiandre porcelain stoneware is truly remarkable. Thanks to its thickness of only 6 mm it can also be translated into bathroom furnishings, tables and tops, sliding doors, movable partitions, wall units and seating.

This flexibility of use is offset by an extreme mechanical resistance that makes stoneware one of the longest-lasting materials in interior architecture, thanks also to features such as non-absorbency and ease of cleaning.

Fiandre porcelain stoneware is produced with great attention to sustainability and to the choice of formats that help reduce waste. Processing waste is put back into production, which uses zero emission machinery. All this allows raw material use to be reduced two to three fold compared to quarried materials and helps to preserve nature.

The semi-polished Invisible tiles are also perfect for being “activated”, thus becoming photocatalytic ceramics with antibacterial, antiviral, anti-pollution, anti-odor and self-cleaning properties. Available in minimum batches, ACTIVE SURFACES are designed to promote the well-being of those who live with them.