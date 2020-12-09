EUROVETRINA modular price tags and displays for store windows and stores

Eurovetrina was born in 1977 and since the beginning it has taken care of the production and sale of modular price tags and displays for store windows and stores.

A presence of over 40 years on the market, especially in the context of national and international trade fairs of sector, has made it possible to make known and market products in Italy and abroad, thus creating a very wide sales network, which every year tends to increase.

Thanks to the variety of articles and the excellent value for money, you can constantly meet expectations and needs of customers.

The Eurovetrina catalog offers more than 2000 articles that allow to solve any exposure problem and presentation of goods in store windows and inside stores

On request, customized realizations to satisfy every customer’s need.

www.eurovetrinaespositori.it

by