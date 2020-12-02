“MINIMAL-POP” is the term with which the designers at PuccioCollodoro Architetti define their latest project.

The term “risked” by the young architects, Gianluca Puccio and Andrea Collodoro, is the perfect summary of what they define as “a balanced mix of geometric precision and elegant explosion of colour”.

“Melania Caruso Flagship Store” is the clothes shop featured in this “new” interpretation, situated inside a 70s building, in what is gradually becoming the new shopping street in Palermo’s historic city centre.

It is a store in which the placement of the environments, the lighting, the display system and the finishing are all designed to enhance the space and the products, emphasized by a maniacal attention to alignments.

Layout

The areas have an interpretation which is typically feminine, without indulging in excesses. The apparent simplicity of the design choices is the result of a laborious and accurate study of every single detail, which has allowed the designers to streamline and smoothen the furnishing elements, to obtain an essential design with a firm character.

Materials

The materials were chosen on the basis of a mood board with “minimal” lines which would contrast with the “pop” finishing: white marble, resin and powder-pink fabric, golden metal and natural parquet.

The dominant element in the design composition is the vertical connection system conceived as a “pink monochrome volume” which is implanted between the two levels, enclosing inside it the stairs and the reception desk. A simple yet effective concept.

Display systems with smooth lines and golden finishing have been conceived and designed, which recall the coating of the fitting room archways and some of the lighting fixtures.

Therefore, the design wants to bring out the essence of the brand; a typically feminine brand, which has found a new way of communicating elegance and originality in its core business, of a “minimal- pop” character.

Design Puccio Collodoro Architetti

Area 210 sqm

Photos courtesy Puccio Collodoro Architetti

