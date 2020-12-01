Studio Animal signes the project for Munich Sports Store in Getafe

TENT

Shopping experience through spatial and atmospheric parameters has always been the objective of all the projects Studio Animal have carried out for this sneaker brand: the generation of a memorable experience that fixes an identity in the user’s memory and makes the space and the brand belong to a particular imaginary.

These strategies are closely linked to the use of geometry and color, on the one hand, and the dialogue with nostalgia, humor and recognizable imaginaries on the other, which ends up leading to the design of exceptional spaces in a world, the retail, increasingly neglected and automatic.

Tent is a geometric, faceted and symmetrical space. It is the interior of a twelve-sided pyramid, and the volume of air it generates makes this place more than just a shoe store.

The premises in which it is built is a 10×10 sqm, where a regular dodecagon crowned by this pyramid is inscribed. Each of these sides is intended for a specific use and the spaces that remain between the perimeter of the pyramid become specialized areas of the store itself: two red corners dedicated to special discounts, two niches for bags and accessories and the two shop windows on either side of the entrance. In the center, a twelve-sided piece of furniture acts as a kaleidoscope showing the brand’s latest launches while simultaneously reflecting the pyramid that covers it in multiple ways.

Tent, the name, and its use, are a play on words, as a joke: it is a tent and reminds of a marquee or a circus structure. Its appearance is taut and light but its construction is rigid and heavy. It is tremendously colorful but it is opaque. It’s overly naive but deliberately conceptual.

Architect Studio Animal

Architect Director Javier Jiménez Iniesta

Collaborator Marta Muñoz

Location Getafe, Madrid

Builder Novodecor

Area 135 sqm

Photos courtesy José Hevia

Studio Animal is a design Studio, directed by Javier Jiménez Iniesta, based in Barcelona and Madrid specializing in interior design projects and ephemeral architecture. Studio Animal deals with the development of proposals related to ultra-contemporary thinking and its relationship to the environment. Studio Animal moves from the small scale of industrial design to the planning and development of a brand´s image and the integral design of spatial proposals; progressively specializing in the design of all types of interior spaces and offering custom designed projects to each client.

Munich

Founded in 1939, shoemaker Munich has since become a household name in Spain, initially manufacturing only shoes, but the offerings have expanded over the years to various different collections, bags and accessories. The Barcelona-based company values a brick and mortar presence and has become known for its many design-led retail spaces nationwide, each featuring a different yet bold aesthetic.

