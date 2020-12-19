TOPLUM, a brand new Mediterranean restaurant in the epicentre of Dubai’s bustling city, takes a new approach to high end dining.

The latest project by interior designer Vera Dieckmann and her multidiscipline firm, XO Atelier, creates a stylish environment redefining luxury by measure of quality and originality.

The project has sought to promote an overriding experience of wellness, repose and positivity through its proportions, geometry, and light. Integrating bespoke furniture pieces and lighting solutions designed in collaboration with leading brands has given the space a distinctive aesthetic; understated, elegant and perfectly positioned to allow guests to focus on the food.

The entire project is filled with customised and bespoke pieces developed in collaboration with leading manufacturers in lighting and furniture. Specialist skills and artisanship were key to refining all the elements of the design concept for total harmony.

Based on the design team’s close cooperation with manufacturing brands including Sklo, Preciosa, Billiani Italy and Kvadrat Fabrics, they were able to integrate their expertise into the design process to distinguish every feature; from the sensory textures of the soft furnishings, to the light installation inspired by the colours of the Mediterranean sunset.

Throughout, harmony was created by the clever orchestration of all elements of the project, from the space planning, selection of materials and colour palette to the handcrafted ceramics and bespoke copper convex mirrors. Each one designed to reflect the visitor back into the space, making the guest an integral part of the restaurant and creating multiple photogenic moments.

PSUSTAINABILITY ASPECTS OF THE PROJECT

XO Atelier prides itself on ensuring that all opportunities to employ sustainable materials and practices are taken advantage of. Throughout TOPLUM, the designer integrated Eco-certified LED lighting wherever possible and the latest standard for energy-eﬃcient climate control and AC.

The majority of design choices regarding surface materials, furniture development and textiles use elements found in nature, from stone and wood to the mineral plaster applied to the interior design scheme. The implemented fabrics are all certified products from Kvadrat that lead the latest innovations in technology created to reduce impact on the environment.

The multidisciplinary design studio expresses creativity through art and craftsmanship delivering distinctive interiors and custom-made objects fuelled by a passion for design and a love for detail, materials and the environment, to create beautiful spaces and to make visions a reality.

