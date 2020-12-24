Back To Homepage
YOKO inlaid surfaces design by Leonardo Sonnoli

YOKO inlaid surfaces design by Leonardo Sonnoli

📅24 Dicembre 2020, 14:00
TESTO ITALIANO

The graphic language that Leonardo Sonnoli harnesses to express De Castelli’s know how plays with a range of inlaid surfaces, where the precise angle of the ornamental inlays alludes to an aesthetic code of enigmatic symbolism.

Yoko is a system of DeLabré natural black iron sheet metal modules with inserts in brass or brushed copper, which lends itself to random design as a method for creating unique and original compositions.

YOKO inlaid surfaces design by Leonardo Sonnoli

Yoko combines graphic design and craftsmanship in a visual result of great elegance inspired by modern and contemporary art.

Yoko is available in DeLabré natural black iron sheet modules with brass or brushed copper inlays. Available in 4 models which can be combined to provide maximum freedom of composition.
Sizes 30×30 cm – Thickness 4 mm

by AN shopfitting magazine no.159 ©

Related posts:

  1. TANGO, scratched metal effect tile.
  2. High-end porcelain stoneware slabs AZUL MACAUBAS.
  3. Msgm chooses Budri for its boutique in London
  4. CALACATTA BELLISSIMO – MARMI MAXIMUM Collection.
  5. HI-MACS® embraces the Terrazzo trend with two new colours
Share this article:
Assigned tags:
AN shopfitting magazinefloorings & coverings

Related Articles