RMDK designed the bridal area of Heritage boutique based in New Delhi.

The bridal section for Heritage, a renowned boutique store based in New Delhi, was designed by RMDK as an experience channeling the austerity and auspiciousness of a wedding in India.

The design follows the ideology of details being not merely technicalities, but a necessary means for breathing life into the design itself.

Being an art and craft aficionado himself, the client had envisioned a larger than life shopping experience for the visitors, that could become the very extension of their entire wedding fiesta. The space thus was imagined as a contemporary chic translation of the luxe and magnetism of the cherished Indian Heritage. All materials and finishes employed were tailored to the intended use and aesthetics of the space. It was further supported by careful research, extensive prototyping and experimentation to maintain design authenticity, giving the store an artisanal flair.

Programmatically the space is divided into four zones- the prêt wear section, the fabric section, the saree section and the bridal wear section. The nature of planning allows a flow between each of these while maintaining an intimate experience. Each section has its own individual character, dictated by the product itself, strung together by a central theme.

The visual identity from the pre-existing ground floor was continued into the second floor through a wall paneling derived from the brand’s logo, playing with the letters of the word – ‘Heritage’ in two languages – English and Hindi. These repeating letters create a pattern – first through wall engravings in hand cast concrete panels, and then through overlapping metal screens giving it a sculptural characteristic, creating an interesting play of shadows. This interactive wall, framing the prêt wear, adds a raw essence to the space, celebrating the beauty of hand work and its effortless charm.

This process was orchestrated as an ode from the architects to the meticulous handwork and craftsmanship behind every piece of Indian wedding wear. Just like the base fabric is enhanced with various embroideries and embellishments, the base texture of concrete panels was further embellished with brass screen to add an oomph and metallic glamour to the space.

Project: Heritage

Client: Sunit Nanda

Location: New Delhi, India

Site Area: 200 sqm

Team: Deepak Kalra, Shifaa Kalra, Aarushi Kalra, Preeti Negi

www.rmdk.in

Furniture: I’m the Center for Applied Arts

Photos: Arunima Agarwal