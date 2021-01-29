Spy, the new projectors with high technological soul

The new SPY series, already edited in the Francesconi Architectural Light catalogue, is enriched with new models which evolve the first ‘typical projector’ application to the adjustable downlight versions and uprights with a base that reassembles the shape of the headlight.

Internal and external therefore become, thanks to this new serie, two proper terms but with an almost imperceptible dividing line; the minimal design and the careful attention to detail make this complete family of products an adequate response for the most demanding outdoor and indoor requirements.

The projectors are presented in two versions: SPY 7W and MAXI SPY 15W, both available with high efficiency COB, with power supply of 220- 240V, 50/60Hz. The range colour includes a minimum of 2700K until a maximum of 4000K: this feature offers so many possibilities to regulate colours and light intensity. The serie provides all combinations of optics, from the typical narrow beams of architectural lighting to the wide beam: 12°, 34°, 55°.

Professional but easy in its use, the new SPY collection offers the highest adjustability. The attention to detail shows an elegant and clean design which characterize the product.

At the same time, this serie has been placed by the market in the rose of the most flexible and versatile applications, to satisfy every kind of situation.

TECHNICAL DATA

1- Housing in prime alloy aluminium AL 6026 with double high resistence powdered process

2- Tempered glass diffuser 4mm

3- Closing screws in stainless steel A4

4- Silicone gasket

5- Single cable entry and IP67 connection accessories

6- In according to EN60598-1 norms and relative second parts

7- Water protection IP65

8- Impact protection IK08

9- Finishes available: ANTHRACITE, DARK BROWN, WHITE RAL9010 (all gloss finishes)

