Arquitectura-G signs the Acne Studios Store

Renovated by Arquitectura-G, the banking headquarters where the term “Stockholm Syndrome” is born, become a total-white space with origina elements dialogue chromatically with the more recent ones.

The new Acne Studios store in Stockholm occupies the former headquarter of Sverige Kredit Bank, where a robbery in 1973 originated the term “Stockholm Syndrome”.

After various interventions over the years, the project cleans up the space, leaving only the essential features. Although the floors were made of real marble, many elements were faux marble, and the project plays with this duality. All the skin surfaces are monochrome within the shades of the original Ekeberg marble.

There are three rooms connected to each other through columns, and, at the end of the main axis, a new abstract colonnade creates a new background. This fake colonnade is made of real marble and provides access to the fitting rooms.

Pieces of marble furniture by Max Lamb work as podiums while creating a new marble floor on top of the old one. As a counterpoint, the light, designed by Benoit Lalloz, is technical and sharp.

Client Acne Studios

Design Arquitectura-G

Area 400 sqm

Location Stockholm, Sweden

Lighting design Benoit Lalloz

Furniture design Max Lamb

Photos courtesy ©José Hevia

Barcelona-based architectural practice founded in 2006. They work applying the best custom-made solutions in search of a humane architecture. They have a broad experience in renovation of historical architecture and their current work combines international projects of unique renovations and new constructions. Their work has been widely published in national and international media, and has received several awards, most notably the Emerging Architect Prize of the European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies van der Rohe Award 2015.

