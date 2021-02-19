HOFF Flagship Store Madrid

Sneaker fashion brand Hoff unveiled his new retail design concept at the flagship store on Calle Velazquez in Madrid.

Ciszak Dalmas Ferrari studio was called to design the interior architecture with the clear scope to conceptualise a space beyond a traditional sneakers retail environment, and to highlight Hoff’s commitment to purity, clean lines and simple geometries in their products.

The brands’ products are colourful and unisex and these features were took in consideration for the final design. Shoes are the protagonists in the store, the finishes of the interior architecture orbit around these focal points, being neutral and respectful in a soft colour palette composed by pink, grey gradient and pale washed greens tones.

The materials, such as marble, stone and lacquered metal are the hard solutions for a soft balance between architecture and products to display. All this, combined with a hand-made resin floor application, conveys a zen-like sense of spatial harmony.

On the main wall, the display solutions elevate the sneakers to a higher formal status, presenting the products as unique pieces, put on special platforms that change in color and materiality. The perception is very intimate and relaxed, in contrast with the urban and colourful image of the products. On the secondary wall, new collections are presented on a simple and flexible add-on metal system in Klein Blue colours, customisable with different messages, signages and graphics.

The store is entirely furnished with bespoke pieces, such as the sofa, tables, props and visual accessories. The sofa is finished with tweed Bouclé textile, similar to a woven pattern. The central area is revolving around two Sepulveda Stone tables, a traditional material of the Madrid region that provides a sense of natural earthiness. The stone finish resembles somehow the limestone and sandstone in a beige salmon tone.

The curved walls are treated with a layer of pink-mauve pigmented cement called “Mountbatten Pink” (known to be the color used for the naval camouflage by the British Royal Navy during World War II). Large mirrors are used in the corners to widen the space and reflect the customers during the fitting moment.

The store is then completed by a green Brazilian Pinta Verde Onix stone used in details such as the display platforms and the logo application in the façade, together with a very recognisable neon sign, visible for any angle in Calle Velázquez.

Architects Ciszak Dalmas / Matteo Ferrari

Location Madrid

Area 45 sqm

Photos courtesy Asier Rua (Store-Portrait), Rafael Benito (Moodboard)

Ciszak Dalmas Ferrari

Ciszak Dalmas and Matteo Ferrari is a multidisciplinary team made up of architects and designers based in Madrid, which is proposed as a tool to innovate, break the barriers and create disruptive concepts, materializing ideas to touch, feel and share.

The studio works across a range of disciplines including architecture, interior, product design and art direction, devising new concepts and services for brands in different activity sectors, with a holistic and experimental approach. Among the works carried out, they have been collaborating with clients like Zara, Bershka, Malababa and Max&Co. in the design of the retail spaces improving the shopping experience.

More than 500 stores around the world are being reformed according to their designs. Camper and Loewe use furniture designed by Ciszak Dalmas for promotional events, while Muroexe, a successful Spanish start-up, has commissioned the design of its flagship product, a shoe sold in more than 50,000 units per year. The studio was awarded the First Prize for the Retail Design section by The New York Times Magazine in 2019.

