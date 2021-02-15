Mejuri Flagship Store, San Francisco

For this Canadian brand’s flagship location in San Francisco, DS Studio Inc., worked to rethink the formality of the typical fine jewelry retail experience.

Whereas typical retailers maintains their merchandise in locked cabinets, this project was intended as a space where products can be explored in an inviting and intimate setting

To achieve this, the interior renovation had to exude an unfussy elegance and capture the brand’s richly minimal sensibility, all while discreetly concealing both the functions of commerce and the piercing studio.

The overall design concept was to create a neutral backdrop against which the color and shimmer of the jewelry would be allowed to shine. A palette of earthy and feminine nude tones was used to achieve this. Rich textural elements like tile, fabrics, quartz, and bronze bring a modest luxury to the space, but the curvaceous custom millwork, mirrors, and display stands imbue it with an elevated playfulness.

Custom quartz-topped jewelry counters run lengthwise through the space to guide patrons towards the two floating bars and piercing studio at the back (which may be enclosed for privacy). Both low and high seating are provided for customers to make themselves at home. Serene lighting further sets the mood for the refined and low-pressure retail experience, and offers and inviting glow to passing street traffic.

The design pays homage to its San Francisco setting, particularly the ornamental moldings typical of heritage homes in the city’s famous Postcard Row. The project borrows from this vernacular of woodwork, including tasteful moldings along the feature walls and on the faces of the jewelry counters.

In addition, mossy foliage cascades down from custom-made washing light fixtures, bringing indoors a variety of plant-life native to the region. Thus the project blends seamlessly into the historic Hayes neighborhood but offers a breath of fresh air to shoppers.

This project’s palette of delicate colours, rich material, irreverent forms, and respect for urban context combine to offer an inviting, comfortable, and sophisticated retail experience.

Location San Francisco, USA

Area 95 sqm

Designers DS Studio Inc.

Photos courtesy Lauren Edith Andersen – Krista Jahnke

