ÂME Showroom New York

Renowned architects Baranowitz + Kronenberg (B+K) have designed the flagship New York showroom for high-end designer jewellery brand Âme which opened on Spring Street, Soho.

Located in the heart of Lower Manhattan, B+K took inspiration from the shadows of the undulating cast iron facades typical of this district. On entering the space, the sharp contrast between the stainless steel polished surfaces of the centrepieces and the peripheral steel panelled walls are immediately obvious, representing how the cast iron buildings of the area contrast with the daily life of a bustling city.

The main theme of the design of the store is the combination between past, present and future. The duality of the historic architecture of Soho, New York with the cutting-edge modern design inspired by this very architecture, creates an entirely new impression and reflects the very soul of Âme.

The dark peripheral envelope of the interior executed with vertically soaring rolled steel panels is a bold and abstract embracing backdrop for the central jewellery displays. A monochromatic palette, present throughout, enhances the jewellery pieces and the reflective spatial arrangement encourages movement through the store.

Upon entering, there is a sense of familiarity that allows customers to feel at home and be as intuitive as possible while walking among the displays. To further enhance Âme’s design strategy, music, scent and touch are all key elements in the sensory retail experience.

A bespoke scent created by British perfume designer Azzi Glasser for the brand is a permanent feature present throughout, amplifying the essence of luxury. Each piece of jewellery, which has been designed by Creative Director of Âme Elinor Avni, is uniquely housed inside their own capsules and state of the art glass cloches, inviting the impression that it is served rather than displayed.



The practice designed with this presentation in mind to encourage a slower journey around the store and engagement in the act of revealing and contemplating. The space also features a small bar to sit and enjoy a rejuvenating drink.

Following the success of the B+K designed first Âme’s store in Los Angeles which opened in April 2019, the practice have set out to deliver a similar sensorial experience for the New York store, through their unique design for the display of jewellery.

