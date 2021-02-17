The first “Beautyque” Liliana Paduano bears the signature of Studio Apostoli

The flasghip store project, which is headed by the most famous Italian cosmetics academy, was entrusted to Alberto Apostoli, “Architect of Wellness” and is the first store in the development of a new and ambitious chain of beauty centres.

A shop window on one of the main streets of luxury shopping in Naples and 150 sqm to tell the philosophy of Liliana Paduano: the first flagship store that bears the name of the famous trendsetter in professional aesthetics and cosmetics is a precious casket, which consists of a shop area, in close collaboration with the Inglot brand, a manicure room and an area dedicated to facial and body treatments with private cabins.

It was born from this mix of functions, and from the vision of its owner, the name “Beautyque”, which encapsulates in a single word the vocation of the shop, located at no. 6 Nisco Street and designed by architect Alberto Apostoli, international leader in the design of SPAs and Wellness areas.

From the design point of view, the space is ethereal and sophisticated and harmonizes references to the baroque style, strongly rooted in the city of Naples, with some of the materials most appreciated by the female target. Large marble-effect ceramic slabs cover the floors and some portions of the walls, interspersed with mosaics in the same finish and brushed brass metal inserts. The frontal perspective at the entrance culminates on a panel that is treated with stabilised green and ensures depth, as well as well-being.

In this interweaving of natural textures and geometric compositions, which define the cladding, the product displays are then inserted in the sales space at the entrance to the shop: supported by portals that mark the long and narrow rectangular space, are made to measure in glossy white lacquered wood and defined by details also in brass. Spotlights on the ceiling, treated with glossy white paint, create direct lighting while some decorative suspensions are placed in the centre and at the checkout.

The display case is framed by a large brass frame and becomes a composition of small geometric volumes above a marble-finished platform, for a valorisation of Liliana Paduano’s cosmetic world, which marks her first debut in Naples, followed by other openings in the main Italian cities, according to the same concept developed by Studio Apostoli.

CEO Carlo Matthey and Architect Apostoli comment: “We have created an innovative format that combines Liliana Paduano’s biocosmeceutical cosmetics retail and Inglot brand makeup, as well as being a nail centre and an avant-garde beauty centre. Four macro activities in the same street shop: this is the novelty that will represent a real trend in the sector.”

Project Studio Apostoli

Concept Design Alberto Apostoli

Project manager Veronika Antoniazzi, Georgia Alloro