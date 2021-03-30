DAINO GRIGIO: Ariostea presents a delightful new surface in the extensive ULTRA Marmi range

This new Ariostea product for 2021 offers a take on a rare, precious marble, through the simplicity and compactness of stone; veins of different sizes and depths run across the surface, creating original material patterns and a dynamic effect that transmits character and a sense of solidity.

Daino Grigio explores the various shades of grey, in a colour range that also includes dove grey and beige tones, for a superbly natural, elegant effect.

Produced in 5different sizes and a 6 mm thickness, the new texture is available in the finishes Lucidato Shiny, for a mirror effect with a wealth of reflections, and Levigato Silk, for a more rigorous, smooth look. Two different visual and tactile perceptions enhance the surface, both in the traditional laying schemes and in application design.

ULTRA Marmi is one of the finest expressions of Ariostea porcelain stoneware, teaming appealing, sophisticated style with distinctive technical characteristics such as resistance, durability, hygiene and easy maintenance and cleaning. A versatile, creative, sustainable material that can be applied in a variety of ways, for a strong, prestigious identity.

Daino Grigio is a modern architectural solution with a big personality, perfect for unique settings in which design and technology set the rules for contemporary living.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Size 300×150, 150×150, 150×75, 75×75, 75×37,5cm

Finishes Lucidato Shiny, Levigato Silk

Thickness 6 mm

by