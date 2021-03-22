Louis Vuitton reopens Ginza Namiki Tokyo Flagship Store

The newly designed store is reimagined transformation of an existing location.

Louis Vuitton’s new flagship store in Ginza was designed by architects Jun Aoki and Peter Marino and features a fusion of contemporary building aesthetics with local Tokyo streets.

Since 1981, Louis Vuitton has occupied the same corner in Ginza. Aoki and Marina have transformed the location into a highly modern appearance that interprets the reflections of water as a material phenomenon. Those passing by are reminded of the smooth, undulating surface of water through the shimmering angles of the glass building.

The retail space inside, which spans across four floors also received a full revision. Guests can see a glass facade that transmits shifting colors to the feature staircase and fixtures. The retail experience includes a permanent pop-in space that allows the brand to showcase seasonal animation for its upcoming arrivals.