Science Fiction Revival

Fabrizio Gurrado, creative director of IS architecture & design is proposing a visionary Space Age style world for “EGO Hair Salon and Beauty” in Beijing.

We are living in a difficult moment in the history of humanity, a moment in which for the first time the future seems to get worse than the past. Global warming, the inexorable and visible increase in pollution of the seas, air, soil and not least the global pandemic have generated fear and insinuated the doubt that happiness and the ultimate well-being of humanity won’t be found in the direction the world is heading in today. Here we see that we finally seek refuge and comfort in imagining alternative worlds and ways of life.



At this point we can clearly see two directions that are pervading all fields of the collective imagination: the return to a more sustainable and natural world made of renunciation and simplicity or the projection into an even more technologically advanced world in which technology and nature finally coexist in a clean and sustainable balance.

These two ideal worlds that seem to be alternative in reality, seen from the eyes of creativity, in their figurative aspects have formal elements that unite them. They both prefer rounded shapes and use colors that are reminiscent of nature and they both use organic organizational systems.

In this last project the architects opted to propose a world of the future in which artifice and nature coexist in a serene and clean balance.

This revival of the “SPACE AGE” Era is directly inspired from the 60s, when the dream of new frontiers beyond the earth for science and life, boosted by the economic boom, created an incredible diffused enthusiasm and faith for the new Era of electronic and technology. New shapes directly inspired by the new grammar of the aerospace equipment conquered whole fields of daily people’s life, from product design to interiors to architecture but also movies and fashion and all life style costumes in general.

In this project cohabit emphasized technological elements together with a diffused natural feeling, starting from the green color which, despite being the natural color by definition, applied to all surfaces (floor, ceiling, furniture), transforms everything into an abstract space.



In the lobby the curved “space shuttle” looking like walls are made of rustic plaster, the arches instead of being perfectly circular have a natural curvature more similar to caves rather than planes, the synthetic floors in avocado green color and desaturated wood.

The oversize ceiling lamp works as an artificial acrylic sun that enlighten the lobby area and then there are plants, palms and cactus in every corner that, like in a new Noah’s ark, seem to be saved and preserved towards a new alternative near and better future.

Location Beijing

Project IS architecture and design

Area 350 sqm

Photos courtesy Shawn Koh/ Feng Studios

“IS architecture and design” (I as Italian, S as style), is an architectural firm established in 2016 in Beijing, two times selected within AD 100 most influential designers in China. The design ranges from cultural and commercial urban planning and in the field of Interiors with design high-end interiors, residential, office and retail.

by