GAUDI’ New Concept Store

The new Gaudì concept store by MRZ architects inaugurates a contemporary neo-brutalist design.

Natural elements juxtaposed to the raw unfinished concrete of the walls, creating an architecture of contrasts. .

The solid wood partitions, used to emphasize the wall dedicated to the denim and jeans collections, the taffeta fabrics, and above all the insertions of the Sahara Black Gold marble which give a natural and organic touch to the environment, while the polished steel brings back the concept to a more contemporary way.

Each element with differences in material and color, is designed by carefully considering the equilibrium of the space and weighing the geometries, bringing up a new philosophy that interplays, at the same time, with the repositioning of the brand at European scale.

The stores in Dubai in the Burjuman Mall (fashion and accessories)

The architectural office activity contributes in sustaining the retail booming of fashion brands, both Made in Italy and international. MRZ architects designed offices, shops and showrooms, and boutiques from Rodeo Drive, the Dubai Mall and all over the world in the major shopping capitals such as London, Milan, Shanghai, Paris, with projects integrating variable configurations that use the environment as tool of marketing enable to enhance and diffuse the message and the identity of the brand.

