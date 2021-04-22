Masquespacio designs a forest of flowers and plants for Huesca

Masquespacio presents its last project for Pukkel, a fine dining healthy food restaurant in the city of Huesca, Spain.

The project starts when Jorge and Mikel got the idea to open a restaurant in the city of Huesca and contacted Masquespacio with the aim to offer above signature healthy food, a sensorial experience beyond the gastronomy.

Christophe Penasse, co-founder from Masquespacio: “After doing a workshop with Jorge and Mikel, we immediately proposed to work with 100% natural materials and integrate nature into the space.”

Besides the Spanish design studio started to search for a connection point between the city of Huesca and the healthy gastronomy based on a salutary lifestyle.

Ana Hernández, creative director from Masquespacio: “We investigated the province of Huesca and started to discover the beauty of the mountains and parks in its surroundings. We definitely found the reference we were looking for and that fitted perfectly with the healthy lifestyle concept from Pukkel.”

To begin with the explanation of the colors; in this case you can recognize a color palette that reminds the whole time to earth with its different tones of browns and whites as well as greens. A touch of gold is above added to give a little bit of sophistication to the space. The imperfect forms on the other hand are mainly organic and draw a path on the floor like if you were walking through the forest. The use of terracotta I all present for the floors, bars and some of the walls with patterns designed specially by Masquespacio for Pukkel.

Concerning the layout, it is visible how all around the path circular spaces are recreated like if we were in the mountains and that allow the customers to share a moment in family of with friends, disconnecting from the daily routine, while they enjoy Pukkel’s food.

Next to the ceramic on the walls and reserved spaces we can see the application of rough stucco that makes another reference to the earth and the mountains.

Lastly to be highlighted are the plants and flowers that will change depending on each season of the year.

