The bar counter for Prisma

Professionalism, expertise, aesthetic sensitivity and passion led Prisma to redefine the concept of Bar Counter, transforming it into a product able to assure the best performance for professionals in the Horeca sector.

The Prisma Bar Counter was conceived and developed as a high-quality professional tool, where aesthetic proportions meet maximum functionality and concrete flexibility. This is made feasible by the possibility of customising each project to meet any furbishing requirement and the most diverse space needs.

The Prisma Bar Counter is the result of efficiency, technology, functionality and versatility – essential aspects for a professional concept – combined with design and creativity, which are equally important when it comes to structures that ‘dialogue’ with the public. Indeed, a bar counter must successfully blend with its surroundings not only to perform its function, but also to offer a pleasant aesthetic experience to guests.

Characterised by a robust tubular structure in AISI 304 stainless steel, the Prisma Bar Counter allows for the integration of all working tools, thus developing into a perfectly organised professional system. The elements that complete the Prisma Bar Counter can be customised in terms of shape, materials and finishing, so as to meet the specific requirements of designers and interior designers, to create a unique and original solution, both technically and aesthetically.

The pluses of the Prisma Bar Counter:

Single top in AISI 304 stainless steel, with 90° edge, reinforced with waterproof and fireproof wood, or, on request, the top can be reinforced with aluminium honeycomb or stainless steel profiles. This type of top ensures easy cleaning, hygiene and durability

Insulated ice bin, with rounded corners and drainage. Completely welded flush with the top, it can be divided into several independent sections, for storing ice and bottles/toppings

Garnish rail with horizontal sliding option, suitable for holding five GN 1/9 pans

Food preparation and garnishing station, complete with sliding polyethylene chopping board, waste hole with welded frame, drawer for humid waste collection, and tap

Lowering unit welded to the worktop, complete with electrical socket, for positioning the blender or the mixer.

Purpose-built drink rail, equipped with liquid discharge and integrated drain for easier cleaning

Speed rail incorporated into the top, with drain pan that prevents any liquid spills

Draining board for glasses or other tools, with rubber mat and shaker rinser

Flush-mount drip tray with drain hole, for draft beer

Refrigerated base with compartments suitable for bottle conservation; the refrigerator can be supplied with self-contained compressor. Drawers and doors can be customised in materials and design

Doors and drawers can be tailored: recessed handle (45° edge), powder coating, front panels customisable with decorative films or galvanic finish (brass, bronze, burnished etc.)

All functional elements are fixed under the countertop for a better aesthetic result and to simplify cleaning.

Therefore, the Prisma Bar Counter is not only a working tool that ensures high performance of use, but also a fundamental piece of furniture to define the mood of the hosting environment and to create a pleasant and effective ‘interactive moment’ between customer and professional.

All the designs are the intellectual property of Prisma s.r.l., protected by International Registration with the European Union intellectual property office.