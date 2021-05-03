WallPepper®/Group presents the exclusive Capsule Collection in collaboration with Warø.

With its wide image-on-wall choice, WallPepper®/Group has always presented special Capsule Collections. These are limited-edition exclusive projects drafted in collaboration with artists, photographers and creatives that look at contemporary spaces from a personal and original point of view.

Uplifting WallPepper®/Group 2021 catalogue is the new collaboration with Warø: new subjects are drafted and – thanks to WallPepper®/Group decorative and technical expertise – adorn the walls with unique strength, suggesting new ways to design the space..

Warø, young Milanese artist, is inspired by pop art – Keith Haring e Andy Warhol in particular – whereas the energy boosting his creativity comes from international metropolis such as New York, Milan and all those places where “chaos coexists with floating serenity”.

“To come up with WallPepper®/Group graphics I tried to imagine an extremely chaotic reality and its ability to instill deep calmness and serenity” says Warø. “I got inspired by images and stimulus that – once put on walls – could generate a scenographic strong impact being incredibly clear when looked at closely though, highlighting all the different elements and details. Despite the static nature of wallpaper, these graphics look always different and generate multiple feelings in the viewer. Depending on the context they create charming and unique atmospheres”.

Choosing a WallPepper®/Group capsule collection element means to embellish a surface with a real contemporary piece of art. Created and tailored on an eco-friendly high-performance material makes the image stand out and sets the viewer in a personal dimension.

All WallPepper®/Group Capsules are thought to give voice to multiple styles and languages that can coexist and share the brand philosophy through cutting-edge shades and views.

Among the different collections and exclusive collaborations, WallPepper®/Group keeps projecting new dimensions, both indoor and outdoor, for everyday living leveraging on a constant dialogue among architecture, decoration, art and design.