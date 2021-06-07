Amoon Optical + Café Beijing

Beijing-based architecture Studio TEMP has designed an optical store combined with a cafe in Financial Street, Beijing.

Amoon Optical is known as one of the most professional optical glasses store in the city that carry many of world renowned brands as Lindberg, Mykita, Markus T, to name a few.

The store design plays with repeating elements of basic geometric circles and curves to shape space. Arches, screens, and walls connect the entire space into one whole yet divides zones into different required functions.

Glasses are designed and engineered to help us see better, fit comfortably and also to look good on our faces. Their rounded shapes and structures are highly calibrated results between form and function. The store attempts to translate these ideas to design of the store. Repetition of large arches spanning from the walls define the main space and at the same time functions as displays for products.

To bring together a café and an optical store, the consulting tables for prescribing optical glasses can also function as café seating during busy hours. A set of circular screens made by strings divide the larger open space into smaller private areas. The screens can be re-arranged for different situations as they are put together by rotating hinges. The c-shaped bar and the bamboo screens also naturally divide the glasses area with the main café space.

The studio also custom designed chairs from bamboo using mortise and tenon joints. The chairs are designed using traditional craft, South of China. Mirrors are used to reflect spaces and for customers to try on the glasses. They are at the same time strategically placed to create an illusion of duplicating the glasses display made by brass and wood.

The new location of the store combined with a new café push through careful spatial explorations and meticulous material tectonics.

Amoon Optical + Cafe

Location Beijing

Design TEMP

Design Team Howard Jiho Kim, Zhenkun Cai, Xiaojing Guo

Area 180 sqm

Photos courtesy Weiqi Jin

