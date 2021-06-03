Gucci opens 2nd flagship store in Seoul

Gucci has unveiled its latest outpost, “Gucci Gaok,” in Seoul, South Korea, and it’s as stylish and brazen as the city that hosts it.

Located in Seoul’s vibrant and eclectic Itaewon neighborhood, the new location celebrates the district’s diverse heritage. However, the eclectic neighborhood’s vibrancy doesn’t stop at the doorstep, it pretty much informs all 1,015 square meters.

“Gaok” in Korean means traditional home, but you’ll have to keep one thing in mind: this is home according to Alessandro Michele. Gucci’s creative director designed the interior to be a place of respite and warmth. However, with silver staircases, polka dot ceiling light panels, plush seating nooks, and overall retro design, this looks more like the set of a ’60s Bond film than anything else.

Inside, Michele’s kaleidoscopic vision is dramatic and lush, but on the outside, the store tells a more somber story. Working together with renowned Korean artist Seungmo Park, the facade of the new flagship emulates an imaginary forest. Through an application of wire netting, the layers give the illusion of trees inked onto parchment. The image explores an interplay of light and shadow that symbolically reflects on the boundaries between what is real and what is an illusion. It’s a haunting environmental commentary on the existence and non-existence of nature.



This flagship post spans across four floors and houses a wide selection of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, handbags, luggage, small leather goods, shoes, jewelry, accessories as well as the Gucci Décor. The location will also play host to exclusive drops such as archival Baiadera print accessories.

Photos Courtesy of Gucci