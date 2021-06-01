PURI-SYSTEM the most complete range of melamine decorative coatings ever made.

With this innovation, the Puricelli Group proposes a real system composed of laminates, panels, flexible coverings and coordinated and integrated edges, to meet all the design and construction needs. Puri-System is available in different versions.

PURILAM

PURILAM is a laminate composed of cellulose layers impregnated with thermosetting resins subject to pressure and to high temperature. The top layer consists of decorative paper soaked with melamine resin which gives to the laminate refined esthetic and mechanical effects. The back is treated in a way that makes the gluing ideal for any type of support. According to the different production techniques, the plastic laminate can be divided into two main families: HPL and CPL.

Characteristics:

● Antistatic

● Dustproof

● high resistance to abrasion, stains and to boiling water

Applications

● domestic furniture

● clean rooms, hospitals, clinics

● offices, store counters, displays and worktops, suspended ceilings, partition walls, and doors

PURICOMPACT

The PURICOMPACT is a high pressure bilaminate whose components, such as papers, resins, additives guaranteeing protection, and the particular production process, give it the property of achieving such chemical and physical-mechanical characteristics to resist ultraviolet rays, atmospheric agents, temperature changes, making the product ideal for the coating of exterior surfaces, in different finishes and formats.

The PURICOMPACT enhances its performance precisely in the most demanding applications. Its strength and resistance do not affect at all its great esthetic value, guaranteed by a wide range of colors and thicknesses.

PURICOMPACT can consist in a full color body identical to the decorative side, or it could be with layers of different colors, characteristics designed with the aim of enhancing the study of shapes and of playing with particular chromatic effects in order to highlight at best the furniture and architectural projects. The area of applications varies. It is ideal for urban design and the projects which are subject to great stress. Facades and furnishing for common areas.

Characteristics:

● Easy to work

● Advanced technology

● Unique flexibility

● Extraordinary resistance

● Wide range of colors

PURIFLEX

PURIFLEX is a laminate composed of cellulose layers impregnated with thermosetting resins subject to pressure and to high temperature characterized by significant flexibility.

The top layer consists of decorative paper soaked with melamine resin which gives to the laminate unique esthetic and mechanical effects. The back is treated in a way that makes the gluing perfect for any type of support.

Puriflex is flexible in the different applications, and completely post-formable. It is ideal for the specific needs in the production of furniture, frames, and curved elements.

Characteristics:

● Easy to work

● Advanced technology

● Unique flexibility

● Extraordinary resistance

● Wide range of products

● Wide range of colors

PURIPAN

In addition to laminates, the Puricelli Group is capable of producing and providing also coated or veneered panels being able to meet a wide variety of needs, using both classical and unconventional high performance supports.

Support:

● Chipboard

● MDF

● HDF

● Multilayer laminates

● Honeycomb

● Aluminum

The complete collection can be applied to the panels of the Puricelli Group. The laminate layers of panels are certified for the contact with food and are realized using wood fibers coming from sustainable forests.

On request, panels can be:

● CARB2

● Fireproof

● Resistant to water

● Super light

PURIBAND

With the aim of offering the best service and of guaranteeing a comprehensive range, the offer of the Puricelli Group is enriched with edges. PURIBAND is the range of products for the edging of panels, realized in lamination or extrusion. They can be provided in whole rolls or tailored.

PURICELLI GROUP

