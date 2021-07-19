Absen Launches New Transparent LED Series

Global LED manufacturer Absen has launched the Jade Dragon (JD) Series, its latest LED display series, as announced in its March online product launch.

As a transparent LED display solution, created to be used in windows or to divide spaces, the JD Series boasts a lightweight 6.5kg design, as well as a thin 10mm thickness and up to 86% transparency.

Featuring brightness of up to 7,000nits and a high refresh rate of 3,840Hz/20,000Hz, advertisers can be assured that content on the JD Series will be eye-catching and bold, and uncompromised by the transparency of the screen. Retailers, meanwhile, will gain the added benefit of windows that can not only provide ample light and visibility for instore products, but also advertise to and attract customers simultaneously.

The standard size of the panels in the series is 1,000mm by 500 mm, but the three models in the series offer alternative sizing and design customisation to meet more creative demands. The models differ in pixel pitch and transparency and can be frame-less if required. The JD10 and the JD16 are capable of over 80% transparency and can be fully customised in shape, down to the LED strip. In addition, customers can choose to install the transparent PC cover for the JD3.9 model, which further protects the panel and prevents dust build-up.

“Over the last year, businesses across the globe have faced unprecedented challenges,” said Ben Phelps, Absen’s retail industry director. “The Jade Dragon Series will enable businesses to create state-of-the-art experiences that customers enjoy being in, while also benefiting from a product that can act as a window or glass wall, and also as an advertisement.”

Daily maintenance of the screen is made simple with Absen’s maintenance tools, provided to every customer upon installation. Customers can be assured that the product has passed Absen’s rigorous function and operation tests, with the product being put through over 2,000 inspections and assessments to ensure quality and reliability.





“At Absen, our focus is to create technology that supports businesses across the globe as they begin recovering from the pandemic’s impact. The JD Series will enable retailers and others to present attractive video content and advertising that works to enhance the customer experience without compromising the natural light available in the space,” concluded Phelps.

www.absen-europe.com