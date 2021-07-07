Celine’s new boutique at The Dubai Mall is crafted with the finest natural materials.

A new architectural design concept for Celine boutiques was launched with New York Madison Avenue in February 2019, and subsequently implemented worldwide: such as the Dubai Mall flagship store.

The scheme, designed by creative director Hedi Slimane; juxtaposes the finest natural materials, crafting a balanced and expansive sculptural interior.

Natural stones are an essential ingredient of the concept. Basaltina, a Roman lava stone, is employed for flooring, on the other hand, ginger and cream-veined black granite is used for walls and shelving. Bianco Raffaello marble, Grande antique marble, and Grey Travertine are all also used in varying combinations.

These materials are complemented with the reclaimed oak, concrete, polished stainless steel, brass and gold mirror together in a refined twenty-first century brutalist context.

Specially designed furniture by Slimane plays a crucial role in the design, with sculptural typologies responding to the architecture.