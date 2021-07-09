Gonzalez Haase introduces a bright new interior to MDC next door

After opening the MDC cosmetic and institute for cosmetic treatments MDC cure, Melanie Dal Canton has commissioned Gonzalez Haase AAS to continue their cooperation and design the third venture, MDC next door in the neighbourhood surrounding the Wasserturm in Berlin’s Prenzlauer Berg.

The MDC next door beauty and concept store is designed as a cabinet of curiosities for everyday objects, boasting a cheerful display of thoughtfully curated items and in- house collaborations.

For the new venue, the need for beauty and lightness in domestic objects became abundantly clear. This same lightness is what was sought by the architects, responsible for the design of all three of Dal Canton’s businesses, in approaching the complete renovation of the next-door store.

“Sunlight was the key for our design. Using mirrors and transparent overlays, we wanted to enhance the natural light and mimic its radiance wherever possible. When it comes to the overall structure, it all starts with the state of the premise at the start of the project. At MDC cosmetic, at MDC cure and now also at MDC next door, it was the existing rooms that significantly influenced our design – the ceiling height, the layout of the stairs and entryway, the naturally available light, all of this ultimately has a significant impact on our idea for their design. Then we tear down everything that exists to expose the structures. We go to work like sculptors.”- Judith Haase

At MDC next door, a natural light axis is created by a diagonal wall that connects the front and back windows, underscoring the deep length of the space. Yellow vertical mirrors and rose- coloured mirror sequences, set at eye level, extend the space through the reflection of sunlight, in emblematic tones for natural connection. Each freestanding furniture element in the space is lacquered in a poppy green, set against the black monochrome flooring to enhance the store’s playful colour code.







Drawing inspiration from Gordon Matta-Clark’s sculptural “building cuts”, the architects explore the limits of architecture with circular elements throughout the space in various scales and material. A black cut-out at the register, round overlapping mirrors but most apparent in the twenty-four stainless steel polished light shades installed in a lively progression on the store’s ceiling.

About Gonzalez Haase AAS

Founded by Pierre Jorge Gonzalez and Judith Haase in 1999, Gonzalez Haase AAS is a Berlin- based studio with principal practices in architecture, scenography and lighting. Early work with Richard Gluckman and Robert Wilson for the Watermill Center in New York became the first of many highly regarded projects with contemporary artists, curators and collectors. Maintaining the interplay between light and architecture at the forefront of their designs, AAS has gained a noted reputation for their spatial concepts. Their work includes major artwork installations, luxury retail interiors, residential extensions, and conversions for industrial and art-related spaces.

About MDC next door

MDC next door is the latest addition to the MDC cosmetic collective. The beauty and concept store offers a thoughtfully curated selection of small furnishings, objects and jewellery including hand-painted porcelain from the Katy Kahane, Mexican coffee beans from the family-run Gesa Hotzen and a perfume developed by Melanie Dal Canton in collaboration with Geza Schön

Photos courtesy Mirko Zander