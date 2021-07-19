Landini Associates debuts new small format design concept for ALDI: ALDI Corner Store

Following their nationwide redesign of ALDI Australia’s stores, Landini Associates were engaged to design a local, smaller trading format for ALDI Australia, ALDI Corner Store, launched July 2021 at 99 Mount Street, North Sydney.

The brief to Landini was to interpret the traditional ALDI model into a new format that is genuinely local, uniquely different, but recognisably ALDI. So, Good Different!

Landini Associates scope of work included Naming, Identity, Interiors and all in-store Graphic Communications (Environmental, Signage, Wayfinding, Tone of Voice and Uniforms).

A New Experience, Recognizably ALDI

With its emphasis on urban locations, the layout of ALDI Corner Store is driven by the need to refurbish existing buildings rather than constructing new properties — an approach aligned to the needs of a local, largely walk-in customer base. Grocery and fresh produce are still the core offering but are newly supplemented by a growing range of ready to go meals and convenience-based products, as well as a new take away coffee and artisanal bakery offerings. The brand’s beloved “Special Buys” remain a core part of the ALDI Corner Store service offering.

Landini Associates’ new design celebrates ALDI’s renowned dedication to corporate responsibility, reflected in the brand’s recent delivery of 100% renewable electricity across its business operations and its commitment to send zero waste to landfill by 2025.

Reinventing Local

Landini and ALDI decided to reinvent how smaller store formats are interpreted in Australia.

At ALDI Corner Store locations, rather than featuring neighbourhood photographs or signs declaring the location, each site will be designed to celebrate its community through strategic local art partnerships. These artist collaborations “honour differences while embracing operational affinities and create an overall atmosphere that is consistent with the ALDI brand,” says Mark Landini.

“We wanted to create a solution that is both a design signature and memorably ALDI but also something truly different. We have ensured that each ALDI Corner Store will be recognizable and distinct, both in the design parameters and in this first store by commissioning a unique artwork” – Mark Landini, Creative Director, Landini Associates

A key intention of the design concept is this commissioning of a local artist to create unique artworks that celebrate each store’s surrounding neighbourhood, as well as ALDI’s Food proposition, amazing quality and the best possible prices. The debut ALDI Corner Store, at 99 Mount Street in North Sydney, unveils the work of Sydney artist Mulga (see bio below), who was commissioned by Landini Associates to decorate both the interior and façade of the North Sydney site.

To generate a consistent brand atmosphere and customer experience, each ALDI Corner Store will feature a material palette of pale brick, white tiles and blockwork, terrazzo and black and galvanized steel mesh, timber palettes, oak and walnut, which is all sustainable. These materials combine with the retail graphics solution by Landini Associates that creates a consistent appeal in everything from naming and messaging to store signage and navigation, including category and subcategory checkouts, self-checkout locations, basket storage, signage on trolleys, and unusually appealing staff uniforms.

Quotes from Landini Associates

“In collaboration with the ALDI team, we’ve created a new brand based on the importance of community and that celebrates food, people and place. With a combination of playful mural art and simple and direct graphic communications, the ALDI Corner Store experience is all about making the customer smile during their shopping journey. We’re proud of how we incorporated these important messages throughout the store environment — even the team uniforms highlight how the North Sydney property is powered by 100% renewable electricity.” Ben Goss, Graphic Design Director, Landini Associates. “

“The ALDI brand is known for innovation and a true dedication to customer needs, and the design of ALDI Corner Store represents this approach in action. We’re thrilled to be a part of the team behind such an exciting new offering that foregrounds healthy choices and Australian products, and that creates a welcoming, fun, and highly functional shopping environment.” Wayne Cheng, Design Director, Landini Associates

“This venue raises the bar for what local shopping should be – it’s truly a new standard. We’re excited to see and hear the local reaction for every new ALDI Corner Store.” Mark Landini, Creative Director, Landini Associates

Location: North Sydney

Design: Landini Associates

Mural Artwork: MULGA (Joe Moore)

Photos courtesy: Corporate Pixel / Kyle Ford