SICAM, the first in-person trade fair for the furniture industry to go ahead

The first global trade fair after the acute phase of the pandemic will be held at Pordenone, as is tradition, from 12th to 15th October 2021, a long-awaited return to normality.

Over 500 exhibitors (as always, the list is updated in real time online ) have signed up for the upcoming edition of SICAM, the International Exhibition of Components, Accessories, and Semi-Finished Products for the Furniture Industry, scheduled for 12th to 15th October 2021 in Pordenone.

After the enforced break last year, this twelfth edition will set in motion once again the virtuous cycle of this event which has successfully designed a new trade fair experience and attracted the attention of operators from all over the world these past years.

This eagerly-anticipated return, upon which the SICAM team have worked tirelessly, finds a market in dire need of meeting up in the flesh after such an extremely difficult season, though positive in economic terms.

“It is undoubtedly a delicate time for the economy which is forcing everyone to make precise, strong, brave choices”, says Carlo Giobbi, the founder and patron of SICAM. “We have designed a ‘Covid-free’ event, taking measures to comply with current regulations issued by national and regional authorities and ready to adapt to any new situations that might crop up, backed by the certainty of having the skills and tools necessary to ensure a safe trade fair for exhibitors and visitors. “Over these past 18 months we have remained in constant direct contact with our exhibitors to build together the ‘comeback trade fair’. We all share the desire to return to normality, to personally bear witness to this need to give the word ‘trade fair’ the only meaning it can and should have, that is a meeting between people.

“This choice shows our firm need to bring work, production and the economy back to the way they were, while taking all the necessary precautions and care. We all managed to adjust to the restrictions imposed by lockdown, favouring digital eventsand refined work methods. However, at the end of the day, these were not the solution, but certainly an interesting way to handle the emergency. New ways of doing, working and communicating which will continue to augment certain experiences going forward, but will never replace a trade fair event, physically meeting up with people, either planned or by chance, and having the opportunity to better understand things, touch them with your hand, grasp and share signs and emotions.”

The industry’s first in-person international trade fair will have over 500 exhibitors from over 30 countries, mainly from Germany, Spain, Turkey, Austria, Greece and Poland. As it stands, 90% of the exhibition space has already been occupied. Hall 10 will be set up again this year. The organisers have decided to keep this temporary hall to help ensure specific safety measures and allocate more space to restaurant and service areas.

The number, and above all the list, of exhibitors signed up for Pordenone is the best calling card for a lively, efficient trade fair rich in content. Worth noting is the return of many important names from the world of surfaces whohave decided to come back to Pordenone, along with the growing presence of companies from the ceramics, taps and fittings and stone segments, completing the portfolio of an event where you can find everything you need to make any item of furniture for any domestic or contract space, regardless of some absences from the hardware segment.

SICAM will reappear to its public with a partially revamped layout, with more space reserved for services and common areas while certain areas have been rearranged. “Our exhibitors are very familiar with our principles,” Giobbi tells us. “Those who choose to come to Pordenone – and even more so those who have confirmed their determination and entrepreneurial capacity even in such confusing times – have earned our full attention and respect. We will do our utmost to repay their trust in us.”

Over the coming weeks the most intense efforts will revolve around visitors, though the number and quality of the exhibitors instils great optimism about the arrivals at Pordenone next October. Do not forget that visitors need to register online beforehand to gain access to the event . There will be checks on the way in.

Many registrations have already come in from all over Europe, though there is no shortage of requests from other continents either. The global travel situation will naturally be the decisive factor in the possibilities of SICAM, but everything seems to indicate that the trade fair may enjoy a significant share of visitors from across the globe despite the strong European figures.