Retail Design - MAIA ACTIVE Flagship Store Beijing

An energy field full of macaron colors.

Shanghai-based Sò Studio has crafted a new flagship store for female activewear brand MAIA ACTIVE at the Taikoo Li Sanlitun shopping center in Beijing.

The retail space reflects the brand’s distinctive emphasis on lightweight comfort and style via a fluid layout and flexible materials.

Curvaceous lines and rounded objects characterize the MAIA flagship to instill rhythm among central displays, fitting areas, and wall displays. Display racks are installed across a network of customizable wood-grain columns that emerge from the walls, while wood tables and freestanding racks flank a central resting area.

The design concept has inspiration from Wayne Thiebaud’s paintings.

The cakes depicted in his paintings feature fluffy, lightweight textures and the mix of cool and warm tones, which inspired us a lot in the spatial design. Cream yellow was chosen as the dominate hue and applied to large areas of the space. In addition, salmon pink and purplish gray are presented via different textures and forms, which inject vitality and a sense of rhythm into the interior.

The irregular polygonal space is divided into several core blocks, including the round stand inside the entrance, display furniture combinations at the middle, fitting area, resting area and wall display area.

To increase the rhythm of the overall space and break the dullness, the roundness has been emphasized of structures at all functional areas. With simple yet diversified forms, the functional blocks are like freely moving “points” in the space that encounter with customers.

Through combining a variety of materials, they redefined the apparel store and break the constraints of scenes. The distinct wooden racks in the display area resemble simplified Pilates equipment, and the interspersed purple acrylic panels inject lightness and fluidity into the space via transparent textures.

Various materials and forms, which are like groups of distinctive props, help enrich the narratives of the space. To create more flexible functions in the store, they specially designed a column system for display racks. Each column is clad with wood-grain veneers, and the color on the sides of the columns can be adjusted according to the varying theme of the store during its operation.

In addition, holes are carved out on the columns to allow for different combinations, thereby creating multiple display modes and activating the fluidity of the space. Clothes can be hung in various manners, and can be displayed on multi-level panels as well. As for lighting

MAIA ACTIVE Flagship Store

Location SLG30-2, Taikoo Li Sanlitun, Beijing

Design Concept Gadabout Soul

Area 120 sqm

Design firm Sò Studio

Photos courtesy Objective Visions

