Only 2 weeks left until the RemaExtra trade fair!

Extending reach beyond the Polish borders was always incredibly important to our exhibitors and visitors alike – and that doesn’t change during RemaExtra.



The international response to the fair from the industry never stops surprising us – as of this moment, visitors from 47 countries have registered for RemaExtra!



Join us – register and discover the rich offer of 160 exhibitors! We’ll be waiting for you between the 15th and 17th of September!

www.remaextra.com