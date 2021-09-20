LA PACHAMAMA Porto Cervo Italy

The parapharmacy La Pachamama rises on a surface of 220 sqm, projected by the Milanese S.C. Artroom. The commercial space represents a total design between art and craftsmanship.

The archaic origin of the volumes and their actual concreteness have the task of serving as a support with the utmost naturalness for everything. Sometimes they are bases but in the same way as pedestal symbols in which something else resides, something to be referred to the distinctive signs of works of Brancusi and Noguchi.

An archetypal nature that brings to light the core of the design: art and the mystery of its origin. A space where art releases the invisible, while it is still unknown, neither where it comes from and nor why. This is the sense of the elementary of art for this contemporary interior work, after which the ratio can make its practical observations.

Nevertheless the utility has not been misunderstood, but placed in synchrony, available to the imagination, that is to the coming and going of perceptible images through the senses. A storm of color that is absorbed by the monochromatic yellow that becomes the scaffolding and the serenity of whole the space.

What gives another sharp shot to the place are the star-shaped luminous deviations of the neon lights of the ceiling that dynamize the ordering and the distribution of a theory of a minimal backdrop of shelving system; then, the preconceived project, persistently flows towards the origins… towards another unknown.

Location Porto Cervo, Italy

Project and realization Miyuki Yajima and Hisayuki Amae – S.C. Artroom

Text Sergio Maria Calatroni

Photos courtesy S.C. Artroom

Sergio Calatroni Artroom founded in 1975 in Milan, with works in the fields of architecture, commercial spaces, visual merchandising, industrial design, packaging design, branding, graphic design, web design, exhibit design.

