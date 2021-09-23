RPM Proget studio designs a jewel-sandal shop in Capri

Via Camerelle 81, in the heart of Capri, hosts a very special shop. Actually, it is something more and different from a ‘traditional’ shop. It is rather a laboratory-shop, an open-air workshop, certainly a place of great creativity, a forge of craftsmanship and ancient knowledge, where a precious and exclusive product is born.

It is called ‘Emanuela Caruso Capri’. Other ‘Emanuela Caruso’ stores are located in Dubai and Forte dei Marmi.

The Capri shop – which opened last May 28 – was designed by RPM Proget, an architecture and design studio based in Rome, which has been able to fully understand and interpret its particularities and translate them into an authentic and measured project, ideal for making the product stand out at its best.

Architect Roberto Antobenedetto of RPM Proget explains how this work for the retail sector was born and developed: “Emanuela Caruso is the owner of the Capri shop where jewel-sandals are made. This product – consistent with the Capri style – has become synonymous with sandals of great prestige and quality, linked to a concept of luxury for use that recalls holidays and the sea. RPM Proget’s challenge was that of designing a very special retail venue.”

Emanuela Caruso explains the concept that inspires her business: “I have developed the classic Capri sandal in a more modern way, which is aimed at an ageless clientele. The new location of via Camerelle is strategic, as the shop is located near the reference fashion brands and in the area of the renowned hotels. With its simple-style approach, this shop manages to convey the importance of the product. Although very simple, the choice of wood, cotton, coral and sand in the setting gives a sense of beauty”.

“We are not talking of a traditional shop – comments the architect – it is rather a laboratory-shop of 60 square meters including a service area. The product has its own intrinsic value determined by the craftsmanship and the fact that it is tailor-made. The location has two workstations and sandals are made by a craftsman under the customer’s eyes and in a short time. Customers can choose the sole, the heel and the decorative elements to have something unique and personal. As sandals are very special, really looking like jewels, they do not require a ‘traditional’ setting. Thus, they are not placed on shelves but on the sand, that is, the shelves contain the sand that is enriched with white marine corals. Positioned on the natural sand colour, the sandals stand out to the maximum, because they are already embellished with pearls, glasses and coloured gems. Outside the venue, two huge bougainvillea catch the eye of those who pass by with their exuberant patch of colour “.

Proudly rooted in Rome since 2003, RPM PROGET Studio derives its name from the historical team formed by architect Roberto Antobenedetto, interior designer Patrizia Pozzi and architect Michelangelo Pepè; three professionals fully in tune and complementary to each other, boasting a previous shared ten-year design experience as freelancers. Having had as starting point the multifaceted and dynamic reality of Rome, the Studio extended its activity to other cities in Europe and the United States, with a relevant experience, great commitment and fulfillment in Miami, Florida.

