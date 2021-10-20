ARCACCI Pharmacy in Rome

Theorema Company signs the interior design of Arcacci Pharmacy.

New project for the Arcacci Pharmacy, with a contemporary look, and great attention to every detail in a juxtaposition of colors and materials until the creation of various areas for wellness, health and prevention, to optimize the profitability of the pharmacy.

The shopfitting enhances the products with extended exposures granting the numerous activities required in a modern pharmacy (blood pressure, heart and ECG Holter, blood self-tests).

The design brief of the project includes the objectives for the development of a unique bespoke environment.

THEOREMA

Theorema Company for over 20 years dedicated exclusively in the design of pharmacy, parapharmacy, medical and wellness centers, and SPA.

