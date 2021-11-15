Liang Architecture Studio creates retrofuturistic boutique in Hangzhou

Large steel and micro-cement structures, celestial lighting and symmetrical layouts add a ceremonial touch to the shopping experience at this clothing store in Hangzhou, China.

Located within a corner unit on a busy street in the city’s Xiaoshan District, the 300-square-metre Audrey boutique sells women’s fashion. Arranged over two floors, the store features a generous curved glazed facade.

The interiors follow the theme of “retro-futurism” – a movement that celebrates depictions of the future produced in an earlier era.

For the Audrey boutique, this is translated into symmetrical brutalist forms made from micro cement and steel that the designers said create a “church-like” feeling and “a sense of ritual”.

The micro-cement structures form the walls, ceilings and displays, pairing graceful curves with sharp geometric elements.

To contrast with the coolness and rigidness of the concrete and metal, the studio incorporated soft fabrics and retro teak veneer into the design.

A semi-enclosed symmetrical display area with a rust-coloured carpet welcomes customers into the store. Here, a central seating area made up of five outward-facing seats is surrounded by curved concrete displays with rails.

Up above, a large diamond-shaped acrylic lighting fixture that changes colour pierces through the ceiling to create a dramatic focal point.

Towards the left of the space, a carpeted, rust-coloured steel spiral staircase with a glass balustrade connects the store’s two floors.

The symmetrical concrete forms and orb-like lighting continue on the second floor, which hosts a VIP display area.

“The particularity of this space is not about visual effects but emotional expressions,” explained Xu Liang, founder and design director of Liang Architecture Studio. “Customers will be attracted by its atmosphere and be guided to perceive its attitude.”

AUDREY Boutique

Location Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China

Area 300 sqm.

Design firm Liang Architecture Studio

Creative director Xu Liang

Chief designer Sun Yongfang

Decoration design Wang Xinyan

Design team Sun Yongfang, Zhou Zesi, Wang Xinyan, Cheng Pingping, Li Qing, Lu Xin, Xu Liang

Lighting designers Liang Wei, Yang Ke

Lighting design firm Yaank

Construction firm Zhima Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.

Photos courtesy Shao Feng

