After designing the store five years ago, the NTYPE Studio was asked to redesign the same space.

The goal was to provide people in the neighborhood, and customers in the store, an environment fresh to live new experiences. Recent life experiences and proximity to nature have led to the integration of green plants in the design of the facade and throughout the interior space, thus creating a relaxing atmosphere despite the crowds and the frenzy of the Chinese metropolis.

Organic volumes have been created to guide people through this 19 meter deep L shape space that was originally defined by a very rigid column grid spacing from 2.7m to 4.2m.

Along the continuous spatial sequence of going through the store from the street front to the back yard, the space is enriched by varied scales, sometimes is narrowed down while sometimes is opening up, as well as by carefully positioned, sized and shaped openings with specific views to arouse curiosity, to create a series of unexpected moments and to increase the depth and complexity of this very formally contained space.

Considering that the store is located in a street with Styphnolobium Japonicum trees, and the program of café was requested by the client in this time renewal, a very complex use of the façade is created.

Beside the entrance to the store, urban furniture is designed as part of the façade for the passers-by in the street. Coffee table, seating and lounge areas with views and planters are integrated into the façade. The façade becomes an organic body, engaging diverse uses at the same time.

Project DressingForFun Renewal

Location: Chengdu, China

Design NTYPE Architecture

Lead Architects Joao Lemos, Yang Yang

Architectural Assistant Stefano Dicarlo

Area 235 sqm

Photos courtesy Xiaozhi, ArchExist

