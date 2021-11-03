Back To Homepage
ROOSTAR designs and manufactures innovative solutions for shops, shop window, event and stands.

📅03 Novembre 2021, 13:27
Roostar is a company that has been working for years in the field of design and construction of shops, showcases, events and installations, in Italy and Europe.

In the retail sector, it pays particular attention to the display of products, studying bespoke furnishings that reflect the image of the brand and take into account the needs of space, usability and aesthetics.

The exhibition walls and the elements of the center area, are designed to make the most of the space, assessing the possibility of creating modular or customized structures, with a wide choice of finishes always modern, valuable and durable over time, with different types of hanging systems: from the classic racks, passing through horizontal retractable guides, up to bushings or other solutions created ad hoc.

In addition to the distribution of the elements in the space, particular attention is paid to the usability of the end customer and to the needs of the brand’s spaces, according to the different product categories.

Each piece of furniture is designed and created ad hoc to complete the store: from the cash desk, to the preparation of the windows, dressing rooms, reserves, waiting rooms, all with a coordinated image and communication study.

Roostar also carries out a logistics service for seasonal furniture, such as sea display elements, taking care to design the display in assembly kit to be sent directly to the PDV, or with a dedicated assembly/ disassembly/ storage service.

www.roostar.it

by AN shopfitting magazine no.165 ©

