SICAM 2021: a strong stimulus for the components and accessories market rose from Pordenone

Attendance rates outstripped expectations at the first post-pandemic in-person trade fair

The 2021 edition of SICAM was marked by confirmations: confirmation of the worth of the event’s format, confirmation of the vitality of the components and accessories sector, and confirmation of the effectiveness of in-person trade shows.

The desire to be there “in person” rose above the issues generated by the pandemic. This enabled SICAM to offer a complete edition which included new names and also saw the return of important brands from the world of surfaces along with a greater presence of companies from the ceramics, taps, and stone segments.

542 exhibitors, 28% from 28 foreign countries

A total of 542 companies came to Pordenone this year from Italy and 28 other countries (approximately 30% of exhibitors came from abroad), filling all 36,500 square metres of the ten halls of the trade fair area. The highest numbers among the foreign contingents came from Germany (historically the foreign country with the highest attendance at SICAM), followed by Spain and Turkey. Next came the exhibitors from Austria, Greece and Poland.

7.236 companies visiting, 34% from 91 foreign countries

Over 7,200 companies visited the trade show, with 34% of them from 91 different countries. With these figures, the twelfth edition of SICAM certainly exceeded the expectations of those companies who placed their trust in the event and came to Pordenone with their new products and, above all, with their desire to open up direct and personal relations with the global furniture industry once again. The high level of quality of the visiting professionals was also confirmed this year. The profiles of the registrations once more showed the prevailing presence of decision-making roles, with company owners along with sales, purchases and technical managers leading the way. There was also a rise in the number of technical and sales personnel and growing numbers of designers and interior designers. With regard to business types, representatives from the contract segment also rose, while the production categories saw the general furniture, kitchen and components sectors recording the highest numbers.

Covid-related restrictions had a limited effect overall and the companies present at Pordenone worked with satisfaction and enthusiasm. Compared to the last edition held in 2019, SICAM 2021 only saw reduced attendances from professionals from the Far Eastern countries that have been especially hit by the pandemic, above all China and India. Markets that have traditionally come to the event, such as Germany, the Ukraine, France and Russia, returned in great numbers. As was to be expected, European countries provided the most attendees, amount to 78% of registrations. There was a significant presence of buyers from Asian countries, totalling 14% of attendances, which was perhaps unexpected considering travel restrictions and the reduced availability of international flights.

Average stay of the visitors at the fair: 1,28 days

The average length of visits registered remained essentially unchanged at 1.28 days. Foreign visitors were slightly up on 2019 from 32% to 34%, spending an average of 1.57 days at the trade show.

The sober, elegant atmosphere of the halls is SICAM’s signature style and remains unaltered in its effectiveness and elegance. It is a distinguishing feature of the trade fair which, once again this year, helped make visiting the stands a pleasure and facilitated professionals coming together. In line with the provisions of the Covid Protocol drawn up by AEFI – the Italian Exhibition and Trade Fair Association – , Exposicam’s organisation team attended to the smallest details to ensure the safest conditions at the trade fair without altering the exhibition layout and while maintaining top efficiency in all services, including catering and the shuttle services to and from Venice and Treviso airports.

So, after the postponement in 2020, the strength and effectiveness of the SICAM format were confirmed. Once again this year, the event allowed components and accessories companies create and develop top level international commercial relations of great value. “The chance to build quality relationships has always been SICAM’s strength,” states the event’s founder and organiser Carlo Gobbi, “and we saw that again this year. The companies were extremely eager to get back to in-person trade fairs and received the satisfaction they were looking for. There were so many contacts and direct business and, above all, so much enthusiasm for new business.” Numerous confirmations of attendance have already been received by the Exposicam team for 2022. A good sign of an event’s worth lies in feedback from the market and rebooking is a key indicator in this respect. “We have received requests for next year from various exhibitors of this edition as well as new companies,” Carlo Gobbi adds. “This indicates a sector that truly wishes to drive development and confirms its belief that the trade fair is a cornerstone of its marketing strategy.”

Many exhibitors have confirmed that SICAM 2021 was a very successful trade show. The organisers have received many statements of gratitude in this regard, a sign that the companies present, both exhibitors and visitors, appreciated the event’s understanding of the industry and its hunger to meet up again. The atmosphere in the halls was similar to that seen in pre-pandemic times and, in particular, there was a clear eagerness to reconnect and get back to working as normal, with even higher intensity than in the past. Carlo Gobbi explains, “I think we can say that this edition of SICAM has been the clearest demonstration of what we have always believed: that trade fairs are a fundamental element in a company’s marketing and promotion and should always be held in person so that people can meet up face to face. All of the IT tools that we have available all year round represent a useful and important accessory for communication, but remain as such and can never replace the true added value of a trade fair: human connection.”

