Tanya Moss Jewelry, Mexico City

Tanya Moss is a Mexican silver jewelry with more than 25 years, their work is focused on getting the best version of people through its pieces, in its quest to evolve together with its clients.

The designers Alexa Núñez Salinas and Karen Olvera Ramírez of Studio Diestra Interiorismo have created for them a new DNA, where through color and shapes represent the woman of today; fresh, modern and fun, always with the roots of its culture present.

With a timeless look, where no matter how old you are, you will feel identiﬁed with the place.

Its arches remind us of the patios of Mexican haciendas, and its purple and pink colors representative of the brand are mixed with green, giving it a fresh, dynamic and fun touch.

Its symmetry has allowed it to have a central aisle, where its most recent or seasonal collections are exhibited, in order to be protagonists in the store, while on the sides its permanent collections that are the favorites of customers are displayed.

Thanks to the color management, where green envelops all the walls and ceiling, they make purple and pink invade the exhibition areas, thus glorifying each of the pieces of jewelry.

Location El Palacio de Hierro Santa Fe, Mexico City

Design Diestra Interiorismo

Alexa Núñez Salinas and Karen Olvera Ramírez

Area 25 sqm

Photos courtesy Francisco Alvarez from The Raws

