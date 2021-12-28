Harry Winston opens first Italy store in Milan

International luxury brand the House of Harry Winston has opened the doors to a new retail salon in Milan, Italy.

Located on Via Montenapoleone, the new 3,821 square-foot salon was designed to mimic a private estate by using the house’s signature soft taupe and grey color palette, alongside classic Winston elements such as custom designed lacquer, bronze accents, and antique bronze furniture with pristine marble floors and bespoke crystal chandeliers.

The layout features dedicated galleries for bridal and collections, for a highly personalized shopping experience that the house is known for. Likewise, private selling rooms provide the ideal environment for a discreet and luxurious shopping experience. Customers can expect to shop a variety of Harry Winston’s jewelry and timepiece collections, including the finest diamonds and rarest gemstones available today.

Most recently, it also opened a retail salon in Beijing located inside the China World Trade Center, which followed the opening of a retail salon in Shenzhen, China, earlier this year. It now operates two locations in Beijing and six in China. It equally operates stores in France, Germany, Russia, Turkey, the United States, and beyond.

Harry Winston founded his namesake jewelry company in 1932, with the opening of its first-ever retail location in New York City. Over time, it has acquired some of the world’s most famous gemstones, including the Jonker, Hope, Winston Legacy and Winston Blue Diamonds.

Photo courtesy Harry Winston

www.harrywinston.com