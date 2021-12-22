Misha and its metal finish wall coverings: gold and silver, Christmas all year round

Misha for Christmas presents a collection of wall coverings in pure hand-painted and embroidered silk, or even in its plain version, inspired by the theme of metallic.

Gold and silver that certainly remind us of a festive and Christmas atmosphere, but can personalize the rooms of our home all year round.

The Metallic wallpaper collection is an excellence of Misha for the complex craftsmanship and careful research into materials.

Metallic leaves are applied by hand on a layer of paper producing different effects: from the smooth surface to the crackle, from the monochrome to the different metallic tones. For a designer interior design and a modern and refined interpretation of the concept of luxury.

Fifty two different shades ranging from gold to silver that give the spaces a retrodeco or contemporary flavor, in solid color versions or even hand-painted with the motifs of the previous China Classic and Asia collections.